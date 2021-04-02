Four persons, including couple, killed in road accident

Jaipur :

All four killed in the accident were in the car on which the truck overturned on NH-62 near Balrai village of the district, Endla police station's SHO Bihari Lal Sharma said. The killed people were identified as Ashwani Sharma, his wife Rashmi, relative Manoj Sharma and driver Buddha Ram, the SHO said. Bodies were handed over to family members of killed persons after post mortem and a case was registered against the truck driver in the matter, he added.



