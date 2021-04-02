AIMIM leader stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

The incident took place in the Rajender Nagar police station limits.





According to police, they suspect that Khan’s opponents may have killed him.





“An unidentified person stabbed Asad Khan to death. The deceased was previously accused in a murder case. The entire incident was caught on camera,” said police.





He was accused in a 2018 murder case and is booked under Preventive Detention (PD) Act.





The police is investigating the matter based on CCTV camera footage and other clues.





Further details are awaited.