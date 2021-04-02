Sanitation workers in Raipur spread awareness regarding COVID-19 vaccination

Raipur :

"In view of rising cases of coronavirus, through sanitation workers and workers doing door-to-door collection, we are encouraging people aged above 45 years to get vaccinated soon at nearby health centre or mobile medical units standing at community health centres for free," Saurabh Kumar, Commissioner, Raipur Municipal Corporation told ANI.





"We are telling people that vaccine is safe for them and for their family. This facility is provided by the government for free at government centres and at mobile medical units," he added.





"We are doing door-to-door campaign and appealing to people to get vaccinated. It is going on in different wards. We have started vaccination in MMUs and at selected centres," said Vijay Pandey, health official in the Nagar Nigam Raipur.