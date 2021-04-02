Repetitive stress injuries of COVID

Chennai :

It has been said that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. In a country like India though, which is witnessing the second wave of the pandemic, there is a twisted sense of déjà vu prevailing over the manner in which the government is responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and the way the people have worked their lives around this phenomenon – consoling themselves that it is just business as usual.





It was reported this week that Haridwar and Rishikesh, two temple towns in Uttarakhand had emerged as hotspots for the novel coronavirus in the run-up to the Kumbh Mela which takes place between April 1 and April 30. This development took place as the nation breached one record after the other in the number of COVID cases reported as part of the second wave of infections. The mind-numbing spike of 66,000 cases in just one day this week should have put officials on the back foot and prompted them to resort to stricter measures to break the cycle of transmission – but that was not meant to be.





The Centre, instead chose to have a ringside view while COVID clusters were mushrooming by the dozens, leaving the idea of lockdowns or closures to state-level local administrations. Earlier this week, 76 people had tested positive for COVID at a five-star hotel in Rishikesh which had led to a temporary shutdown of the property for a three-day sanitation drive. Similarly, 32 people had tested positive for the virus at an ashram in Haridwar. But the strength of this cluster might seem tame when one considers the three important days during the Kumbh Mela – April 12, 14, and 27 on which Shahi Snan (or Royal Bath) is supposed to take place at these venues. Unofficial estimates have pegged the number of people expected at this communal bathing event to be around 50 lakh.





In the backdrop of the criticisms being levelled against the Uttarakhand government for its handling of the COVID crisis, the state administration has released SOPs pertaining to entry into the state. It has mandated a COVID-negative (RT-PCR) certificate from all persons visiting the state. It was also instructed by the Uttarakhand HC to increase testing to 50,000 per day, at a time when its testing numbers were hovering around just 5,000 per day. Devotees have been advised to follow strict distancing guidelines and sanitation measures. Those over 65 have been instructed to travel only under exceptional circumstances. How successfully the local administration will be able to implement these guidelines remains to be seen.





Closer home, in Tamil Nadu, the situation is not much different. In the days leading up to the Assembly polls, the Madras High Court had informed the Election Commission to be prepared for the worst. Strict compliance of protocols even at the queues at polling booths have been sought by the MHC which placed the onus of responsible behaviour on the political parties themselves. From April 1 onwards, all citizens over 45 turned eligible for being administered the vaccine. And states and union territories have been asked to identify pockets with low vaccine coverage, in an attempt to bridge the gaps in vaccine deployment.





Unfortunately, such contradictory narratives are part of India’s battle against COVID. On one hand, inoculation is being steamrolled to include as many citizens as possible. On the other hand, events mandating community gatherings en-masse are taking place simultaneously, where the risk of contagion is amplified, and in turn laying waste to all the hard work that has gone before it. By the looks of it, if this status quo is maintained, India might be stuck on the hamster wheel of COVID for a long time.