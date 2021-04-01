Maha reports 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, biggest one-day spike

Mumbai :

As many as 32,641 patients were discharged, the highest so far, taking the recovery count to 24,33,368.





The number of active patients is 3,66,533 now.





Before this, the highest one-day spike was reported on March 28 (40,414).





Out of the 249 deaths, 140 occurred in the last 48 hours and 109 in the last week, he said.





There are 19,09,498 people in home quarantine and 18,432 others in institutional quarantine.





State capital Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, which increased its caseload to 4,23,419. It also reported 18 deaths, which pushed its toll to 11,708.





Its neighbouring Thane city reported 1,465 new cases, while Navi Mumbai recorded 1,060 fresh cases, the official said.





Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,200 and 2,058 new cases respectively.





Rest of the Pune district reported 1,767 cases.





With this, there are 2,81,418 COVID-19 cases in Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 1,37,732 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,25,137 in the rest of the district, he said.





Nashik city recorded 1,781 cases taking its caseload to 1,18,790.





Ahmednagar district reported 891 new cases, apart from city's 388 COVID-19 cases.





In Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 943 new cases, while 662 fresh cases were found in Nanded city.





Nagpur city reported 50 deaths during the day, the highest in the state. It took the death toll to 3,013. Its case count rose by 2,587 to 1,94,894.





As many as 1,83,198 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, which pushed the overall test count to 1,99,75,341.





Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 28,56,163, new cases: 43,183, death toll: 54,898, discharged: 24,33,368, active cases: 3,66,533, people tested so far: 1,99,75,341.