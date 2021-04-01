Mumbai logs record 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Mumbai :

The death of 18 patients during the day, the highest single-day figure since the first week of December last year, took the fatality count to 11,704, it said.





On March 28, the city had reported 6,923 new COVID-19 cases, which was the highest till then. On December 5, 2020, the metropolis had reported 18 fatalities, but later witnessed a gradual decline in the number of deaths.





A total of 46,758 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which took Mumbai's overall test count to 41,29,931, the civic body said.