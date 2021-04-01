Punjab sets record with zero pendency of bills after 15 years

Chandigarh :

An official spokesperson said the Treasuries and Accounts of Finance Department has cleared Rs 3,556 crore related to payments to various departments during the last two days of the previous fiscal.





The spokesperson pointed out that 10,295 bills were cleared on March 30 with an amount of Rs 1417.6 crore credited to 45,176 payees, while 12,484 bills were cleared on the last day of the financial year, i.e., March 31, with Rs 2138.5 paid to 301,356 payees.





Notably, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has directed all the departments to conduct a review of the status of their pending bills at regular intervals to ensure zero pendency at the culmination of every fiscal.



