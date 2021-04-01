Lt Gen Dimri takes over Army Central Command chief

Lucknow :

After assuming charge, he paid tributes at the Smritika War Memorial to all soldiers who lost their lives in operations. He later reviewed a Guard of Honour.





An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Dimri was awarded the President's Gold Medal at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun for having passed out first in the order of merit. He was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) on December 17, 1983.





He was awarded the 'Silver Grenade' in the Young Officers Course and the Gold medal in the Engineers Degree Course.





During his long and illustrious career of over 37 years, he has held several key posts including command of a corps and as Chief of Staff of the Western Command. He went on to attend various prestigious courses at the Defence Service Staff College, Wellington, the Defence Services Command & Staff Course at Dhaka, at the Army War College, Mhow & the National Defence College, New Delhi.





He has also served as Military Observer in UNTAC, Cambodia and as Directing Staff at Defence Service Staff College.



