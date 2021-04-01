People must elect their representatives on basis of character, conduct, calibre: Vice Prez Naidu

Hyderabad :

Unfortunately, the other 4CsCaste, Community, Cash and Criminality were replacing Character, Conduct, Calibre and Capacity, which are essential for providing good governance, he said.





"Citizen-centric governance will come from governance-centric electorate," he said.





He was speaking after releasing a book ''Suparipalana'', the Telugu translation of "Echo T Calling: Towards People- Centric Governance," written by former Telangana Chief Secretary S K Joshi.





The Vice President said good governance was essential to fulfill the aspirations of the people and in ensuring that various schemes were implemented effectively.





Good governance was also equally important to fulfill the aspirations of the people.





"Happiness comes with good governance," an official release quoted him as saying.





Describing elected governments as ''holders of public trust'', Naidu advised them to act responsibly and serve the people conscientiously.





He also called for streamlining government's efforts to make the ease of living better for all citizens.