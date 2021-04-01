Maha: Four killed, three injured in truck accident in Raigad

Raigad :

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, when a truck carrying some materials from a factory in Salav hit three persons near Cheher and Aamli villages, an official said.





The vehicle moved on without halting and knocked over a two-wheeler carrying a family of three near Nhave village, he said.





Primary school teacher Laxman Babu Dhebe (42), his wife Rameshvari (38) and 13-year-old son Rohit were killed on the spot, the official said.





The truck had dragged the two-wheeler for nearly 400 metres, damaging it completely, he said.





The truck driver then hit Uday Mahadeo Wakade (65) near Cheher village, killing him on the spot, he said.





Despite attempts, locals were unable to stop the vehicle, which was eventually intercepted at Chandgaon village and driver Mohamad Tatif Khan (33) was handed over to the police, the official said.





Three persons injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Roha, he said, adding that a case of rash driving has been registered at Revdanda police station.