Ambani security scare: NIA searches hotel in Mumbai

Mumbai :

The NIA, which is probing the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, conducted searches at a hotel in south Mumbai on Thursday, an official said.





A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the hotel located in Soni building near the Babulnath temple here around 12.45 pm.





Customers and hotel staff members were asked to vacate the premises, the official said, adding that the searches are still on.





Suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, whom the NIA arrested last month in connection with the security scare outside Ambani's residence, was recently brought by the probe agency to the Babulnath area as part of its probe into the case, he said.





The gelatin sticks found in the vehicle near Ambani's house last month were procured by Waze, NIA sources claimed on Wednesday.





The NIA on Sunday recovered a laptop, a printer, two hard disks, two vehicle number plates, two DVRs and two CPUs from the Mithi river here with the help of divers.





The agency is probing the alleged role of Waze in parking the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence on February 25 and in the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.





The body of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found in a creek in Mumbra town of neighbouring Thane district on March 5.