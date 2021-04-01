Srinagar: Terrorists Attack BJP Leader Anwar Khan's Residence, House Guard Killed

Srinagar :

A house guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists on Thursday in Srinagar's Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir police said.





BJP leader Anwar Ahmad is safe, a police official said. The official said the militants fired upon the guard post of Ahmad's residence at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here this morning.





In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured.





"One sentry Rameez Ahmad, critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries," said the police.





This is not the first time that Khan has been attacked by terrorists. In 2018, terrorists had opened fire at the BJP leader at Khanmoh area in the Pulwama district. A police officer who was guarding him was injured in that attack.