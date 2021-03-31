Mamata has lost ground in Bengal, speaking of 'gotra' is sign of desperation: Javadekar

New Delhi :

"You are disclosing your gotra and are opposing ''Jai Shri Ram'' and also disallowed Ma Durga's immersion during Durga Puja. People understand everything as to who is genuine and who is not," he told reporters.





Javadekar claimed that the people of the state have already made up their mind to bring the BJP to power and the Lok Sabha election result indicated the people's will to reject Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress.





As she ended her Nandigram poll campaign, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during her speech that her gotra was ''Shandilya''.





"I visited a temple where the priest asked me my ''gotra''. I told him - ''Maa, Maati, Manus'', but actually I'm Shandilya," Banerjee said in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former general secretary Suvendu Adhikari.





Javadekar reminded Banerjee that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke of his ''gotra'' and his party "lost miserably".





"Now she is telling her ''gotra'' and she will also lose very badly because it shows that she is not genuine as she was disclosing this on the eve of her election," he said.





Javadekar said disclosing her ''gotra'' now will not help the TMC.





The BJP has alleged that Banerjee is trying to assert her Hindu credentials with an eye on election though she had been following a policy of appeasing the minority community during her rule. The Trinamool Congress has, in turn, accused the BJP of trying to create a communal divide.





"This is the height of desperation. She (Banerjee) has realised that she has lost all ground and such drama does not work at the last minute. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the people of Bengal have rejected the TMC and this time, they will be totally out and the BJP will come in," Javadekar told reporters.





On threats given by Banerjee to find "gaddar" (traitors) within the party, he said this is also a sign of desperation.





Javadekar said the people of West Bengal have shown in the Lok Sabha election itself that they are against the Trinamool Congress and are with the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





That is why the BJP will win the Bengal elections, he claimed.





Assembly elections in West Bengal are being held in eight phases and the second phase of polling will be held on April 1, after the first phase on March 27. The result will be out on May 2.