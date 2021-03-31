CBI court sentences 2 to 4 yrs jail in group housing societies case

New Delhi :

A CBI spokesperson identified the two as Ramesh Kumar Aggarwal and Ashwani Sharma, convicted in one of the cases pertaining to group housing societies.





The CBI had registered a case on April 4, 2006 against Aggarwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, and Sharma, a resident of Delhi, and others on the Delhi High Court's order to conduct investigation of various cooperative group housing societies including Kamlani CGHS Ltd. having its registered office at in Delhi's Subhash Nagar.





The CBI FIR alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy during the year 2000-2002 with an intention to cheat Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and to ensure allotment of land to the society i.e. Kamlani CGHS Ltd by DDA on the basis of forged and false documents.





Aggarwal was representing the society in the office of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Delhi for submission of the documents, and was hand in glove with Sharma, tacitly allowing him to sign various documents in the office, it said.





After investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on March 29, 2007 against the accused. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them, the official added.