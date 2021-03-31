Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Former PM H D Deve Gowda, wife test COVID-19 positive

Published: Mar 31,202102:39 PM by PTI

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19. My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19.

Bangalore: We are self-isolating along with other family members," the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted. "I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former PM H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday to enquire about his and his wife's health after the elderly couple tested positive for COVID-19.  Modi tweeted, "Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife's health. Praying for their quick recovery."
 

