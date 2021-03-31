Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Fire Breaks Out In Safdarjung Hospital, 50 Patients Evacuated

Published: Mar 31,202111:41 AM by PTI

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out around 6:30 am, they said.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Afire broke out on Wednesday morning in the ICU of the Safdarjung Hospital here following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.

