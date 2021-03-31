Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Maha CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital, had tested COVID-19 positive on March 23

Published: Mar 31,202110:40 AM by ANI

She had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.

source: PTI
Mumbai:
Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, was admitted to a private hospital after she complained of weakness. 

She had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23. According to sources close to Thackeray's family, Rashmi Thackeray was feeling weak. She was admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up and to get better care.

The Chief Minister and Rashmi Thackeray got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11. Maharashtra Minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

