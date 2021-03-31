Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Man Held For Attempt To Rape 18-month-old Baby In Andhra Pradesh

Published: Mar 31,202109:31 AM by ANI

On March 28, he took the 18-month-old baby girl to nearby coconut fields and attempted to rape her. Parents of the girl complained to the police in this regard.

Representative Image
East Godavari:
A 45-year-old man who attempted to rape an 18-month-old baby girl was arrested and sent to judicial remand. I Polavaram sub-inspector Ramu gave details of the case to ANI as follows: Parimi Venkata Subbarao (45) is a resident of G Vemavaram village in I Polavaram mandal of East Godavari district. 

The police registered crime number 82/2021. They filed case under sections 366, 376AB of IPC; section 5(m) read with sec 6 of POCSO act; sections 3(1)(w) and 3(2)(v) of SC ST prevention of atrocities act. They arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand today. The police sent the girl to Kakinada govt general hospital for medical examination.

