BJP writes to state CEO, accuses Mamata of threatening party leaders, workers, sympathisers

Kolkata :

West Bengal BJP wrote to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, complaining against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and demanding action against her. The state BJP said, "On 29th March while addressing a public rally in Nandigram she was heard openly threatening BJP workers, leaders and sympathizers to beware after 2nd May. (i.e. the day of counting)".





"This derogates the basic principle of democracy. Such statements are a threat to free, fair, and peaceful elections which have been seriously apprehended by the BJP and has been brought to the notice of the Commission. Threatening and criminal intimidation is not only an abuse of free and fair elections but also a criminal as well as electoral offence, which needs strong and immediate check," the letter read. "...The strongest action must be taken against Smt Mamata Banerjee for her irresponsible conduct unbecoming of a chairperson of a political party that is everyday harming the democratic fabric of our nation," it added.





Nandigram will witness the most interesting contest of the West Bengal election between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari but there are other constituencies too where the contests will be closely watched in the second phase of polling on April 1. Voting would take place in 30 Assembly constituencies in the second phase in the districts of South 24Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purba Medinipur.





The first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on March 27 saw nearly 80 per cent polling.The state will see eight-phased polling for its 294 seats.