2,220 new cases push Gujarat's Covid tally to 3,05,338

Surat registered the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 644, followed by Ahmedabad (613), Vadodara (257), Rajkot (207), Gandhinagar (51), Bhavnagar (48), Jamnagar (46), Narmada (37), Mehsana (26), Mahisagar (25), Kheda (24), Patan (23), Dahod (22), Morbi (21), Amreli and Panchmahals (20 each), Anand (18), Kutch (17), Sabarkantha (16), Surendranagar (14), Bharuch and Valsad (13 each), Junagadh (9), Chotta Udepur (8), Aravalli (7), Devbhoomi Dwarka and Tapi (5 each), Navsari and Porbandar (2 each), and Botad (1).





Gujarat has so far reported 35,449 Covid cases in March at an average of almost 1,182 cases daily.





Of the 10 deaths recorded on Tuesday, Ahmedabad reported five deaths, followed by four in Surat and one in Vadodara. Ahmedabad has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state so far at 2,340.





Gujarat's mortality rate presently stands at 1.47 per cent.





On a positive note, 1,988 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,88,665.





The state presently has 12,263 active cases, out of which the condition of 12,116 is stable, whereas 147 critical patients are on ventilator support.





Till now, a total of 53,89,349 persons have been vaccinated in Gujarat, out of which around 47,45,494 persons have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 6,43,855 persons have received their second shot.