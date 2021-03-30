Keep calm and vote for Trinamool, Mamata tells Nandigram voters

Kolkata :

Banerjee is contesting from Nandigram against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, her close aide turned adversary. Nandigram will go to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Appealing to the voters during her 'padyatra' at Sona Chura in Nandigram, Banerjee said, "Cast your votes peacefully during the elections. Keep in mind, 'cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool'."

Banerjee also alleged that police forces from the BJP-ruled states have been brought into West Bengal to 'terrorise' the voters in the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

There were reports that Banerjee was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans by BJP supporters when she crossed the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday. Banerjee was proceeding to the venue of her own 'padyatra' when the saffron party supporters raised Jai Shri Ram slogans.

Shah on Tuesday participated in roadshows in Nandigram seeking votes for Adhikari.

Nandigram became one of the most high-profile constituencies in West Bengal after Banerjee announced to contest from there. She has been camping in Nandigram since Sunday.

Tuesday was the last day of campaigning in Nandigram where polling will be held on April 1 in the second phase along with 29 other constituencies.