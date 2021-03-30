Maharashtra continues to report highest daily COVID-19 cases in India

Mumbai :

"Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 31,643. It is followed by Punjab with 2,868 while Karnataka reported 2,792 new cases," reads an official statement.





With this, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat cumulatively accounted for 78.56 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases, according to the central government. India reported 56,211 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 related deaths in the last 24 hours.





The country's present active caseload now stands at 4.47 per cent of India's total positive cases. A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,13,93,021 on Tuesday. The national recovery rate is 94.19 per cent. 37,028 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





In what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world, as many as 6,11,13,354 vaccine doses have been administered through 10,07,091 sessions till 8 am on March 30. India had started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. From April 1, the government has decided to vaccinate all above 45 years.