Tue, Mar 30, 2021

J-K: 9 Persons Spotted In Suspicious Circumstances In Baramulla, Detained

Published: Mar 30,202111:13 AM by ANI

According to Baramulla Police, nine persons from Zainapora, Shopian were spotted in Sheeri Baramulla area in suspicious circumstances.

Representative Image
Baramula:
Nine persons were spotted in Sheeri Baramulla area in suspicious circumstances and detained for background verification and antecedents check, police said.

Police detained them for background verification and antecedents check. They are being counselled and handled as per law.

