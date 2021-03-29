Mon, Mar 29, 2021

Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by militants in JK's Sopore

Published: Mar 29,2021

Militants opened fire on BDC member Reyaz Ahmad and his security guard Shafat Ahmad outside the municipality office in Sopore, a police official said.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
A block development council (BDC) member and his personal security guard were killed and a civilian was injured in a militant attack outside the municipality office in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

Militants opened fire on BDC member Reyaz Ahmad and his security guard Shafat Ahmad outside the municipality office in Sopore, a police official said.

Both Reyaz and Shafat died on the spot while a civilian sustained injury in the attack, he added.

Police have cordoned off the area to track down the assailants.

