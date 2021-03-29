Suspected cylinder blast in Jharkhand's Giridih claims lives of 2 women, 2 children

Giridih :

"Four persons of a family lost their lives in an explosion at their residence in Tisri Police Station limits. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a cylinder blast," Renu said.





The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will investigate the cause of the blast, a police inspector informed.