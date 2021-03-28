Everything cannot be made public: Shah on 'meeting' Sharad Pawar

New Delhi :

"Everything cannot be made public," he said to a question on the meeting during a press conference at his residence.





Gujarati media had reported that Shah met Pawar and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel in Ahmedabad.





His cryptic comment left everyone guessing even as reports about the meeting had triggered speculations amid the political crisis in Maharashtra in wake of former former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's serious charges against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, of the NCP.





The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government includes the NCP and the Congress.