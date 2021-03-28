Soldier killed in action in ongoing Kashmir encounter

Srinagar :

Two unidentified terrorists have so far been killed in the encounter, police said.





The injured soldier has been moved to army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar.





The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





It is a joint operation by the police and army.