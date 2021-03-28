Andhra teacher suspended for drinking in front of students

Chittoor :

"The teacher K. Koteswara Rao has already been placed under suspension," school Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinnaveerabadhrudu told IANS on Saturday.





The Commissioner added that a departmental probe has been launched to establish whether Rao had consumed alcohol while on duty.





"I have to get a report from the district educational officer (DEO)," he added.





Incidentally, Rao got transferred to the Krishnapuram school only a couple of months ago from Kuppam.





A video went viral in which Rao was seen eating food from a parcel and also an empty glass bottle lying on the table. However, it was not clear in the video if the bottle was a liquor bottle or not.





The teacher was seen sitting on the chair in a banyan (vest) after removing his shirt and hanging it nearby.





On receiving complaints from their children, a parent confronted the teacher and filmed the incident.