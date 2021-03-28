Sun, Mar 28, 2021

Andhra teacher suspended for drinking in front of students

Published: Mar 28,202107:55 AM by IANS

A government teacher in Andhra Pradesh's Krishnapuram village was suspended for allegedly drinking alcohol in front of the students during school hours.

Representative image.
Chittoor:
"The teacher K. Koteswara Rao has already been placed under suspension," school Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinnaveerabadhrudu told IANS on Saturday. 

The Commissioner added that a departmental probe has been launched to establish whether Rao had consumed alcohol while on duty. 

"I have to get a report from the district educational officer (DEO)," he added. 

Incidentally, Rao got transferred to the Krishnapuram school only a couple of months ago from Kuppam. 

A video went viral in which Rao was seen eating food from a parcel and also an empty glass bottle lying on the table. However, it was not clear in the video if the bottle was a liquor bottle or not. 

The teacher was seen sitting on the chair in a banyan (vest) after removing his shirt and hanging it nearby. 

On receiving complaints from their children, a parent confronted the teacher and filmed the incident.
