President Ram Nath Kovind referred to AIIMS

New Delhi :

"He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation," Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital said in a statement.

He was admitted the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Friday morning after a chest discomfort.

The President, who underwent routine tests and was put under observation, is now in a stable condition, the hospital said.

