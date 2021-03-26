ISRO revises launch schedule of GISAT-1 after minor issue with satellite

Bangalore :

The Indian Space Research Organisation has revised the launch schedule of geo imaging satellite GISAT-1 on board GSLV-F10 rocket following a "minor issue" with the spacecraft.





The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency was earlier looking to launch the satellite on March 28, subject to weather conditions.





"There is a minor issue with the satellite", ISRO sources told PTI. "As of now, we are planning to launch it on April 18".





GISAT-1 was originally planned to be launched from Sriharikota spaceport, about 100 kms north of Chennai, on March five last year but was postponed a day before the blast-off due to technical reasons.





ISRO sources had earlier said the delay in the launch was due to COVID-19-induced lockdown which affected normal work. According to ISRO, GISAT-1 will facilitate near real-time observation of the Indian sub-continent, under cloud-free condition, at frequent intervals.





Weighing about 2,268kg, GISAT-1 is the firststate-of- the-art agile earth observation satellite which will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. "Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its on board propulsion system", ISRO had said a few days before the planned launch in March last year.