PM Modi meets political and community leaders in Bangladesh

Dhaka :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the political and the community leaders here, including representatives of minorities and ''Mukhtijoddhas'' -- the fighters of the Bangladesh Liberation War.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi met political leaders from the ruling Grand Alliance during which they discussed diverse issues on bilateral relations to strengthen ties between the two nations.





"Engaging the Bangladeshi political leadership across the spectrum! PM @narendramodi meets political leaders from 14 Party Alliance along with convener," the MEA tweeted, sharing a picture of the meeting.





Tweeting another picture of the prime minister with the opposition leaders, it said, "Continuing dialogue with the entire political spectrum! PM @narendramodi engages opposition leaders of Bangladesh and discusses a wide gamut of issues on our bilateral relations."





In a statement, the MEA said as part of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, Modi met the community leaders, including Representatives of Minorities in Bangladesh, Bangladeshi Mukhtijoddhas, Friends of India and Youth Icons.





Modi is on a two-day visit to Dhaka. During his visit, he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.





Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, was received by Prime Minister Hasina at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival.





A salute of 19 guns and a Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi at the airport.