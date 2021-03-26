AP Govt Gives Nod For Purchase Of Limousines For Use By High Court Judges

Amaravati :

Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court will get a fleet of brand new limousines for their use as the state government has given its consent for the purchase of 20 Kia Carnival premium vehicles at a cost of Rs 6.30 crore.





The state government late on Thursday night gave permission for the purchase of the limousines, each worth Rs 31.50 lakh, within hours after the High Court Registrar General writing a letter requesting that the former give consent and also allocate an additional budget of Rs 6.30 crore.





The AP High Court currently has 19 judges, including the Chief Justice and the Registrar General said the new limousines are for their use.





Despite the severe funds crunch, the government decided to make an exemption in the case of the High Court and oblige the judges, with directions for file clearance coming directly from the Chief Minister's Office, bureaucratic sources said.





"Tens, if not hundreds, of crores of rupees of payments, are stalled for want of money and there is a general ban on the purchase of new vehicles. Even payments running into several crore rupees for Covid-19 management are also not paid for months," a top bureaucrat pointed out.





Legal and Legislative Affairs Department Secretary V Sunitha issued an order sanctioning the expenditure under the head ''Administration of Justice'' and requested the High Court Registrar General to take further action in the matter.