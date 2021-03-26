Fri, Mar 26, 2021

Deeply mourn loss of lives in fire accident at Mumbai hospital: Prez Kovind

Published: Mar 26,202104:34 PM by PTI

Ten patients died after a fire broke out at the hospital in the Bhandup area where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said.

File photo
File photo
New Delhi:
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that he deeply mourns the loss of lives in a fire at a hospital in Mumbai.

"Deeply mourn the loss of lives in a fire accident at a hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragedy. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.

