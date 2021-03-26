Deeply mourn loss of lives in fire accident at Mumbai hospital: Prez Kovind

New Delhi :

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that he deeply mourns the loss of lives in a fire at a hospital in Mumbai.





Ten patients died after a fire broke out at the hospital in the Bhandup area where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire brigade official said.





"Deeply mourn the loss of lives in a fire accident at a hospital in Bhandup, Mumbai. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragedy. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind tweeted.