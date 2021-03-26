Kerala Govt Decides To Recommend Judicial Probe Against Central Agencies

Thiruvananthapuram :

The Kerala government on Friday decided to recommend a judicial enquiry against central probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, which are investigating the gold and dollar smuggling cases.





The decision in this regard was taken at a special cabinet meeting here.





"The state cabinet has decided to recommend a judicial probe against the central agencies for derailing the probe in the gold and dollar smuggling matters. Since there is a model code of conduct in force, the commission will be appointed only after seeking permission from the Election Commission," a senior government source told.