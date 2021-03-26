'Cong in Assam will protect illegal migrants if it wins'

Guwahati :

Terming the Congress' '5 guarantees' as 'total lie', Chouhan also showed some video footage from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh where the guarantees have been proven as false promises.





He told the media the Congress cannot execute these guarantees but they can fulfil some other guarantees -- 100 per cent corruption, destroy the peaceful environment of Assam and devastate the culture, tradition and heritage of Assam.





Strongly criticising the Congress-AIUDF's (India United Democratic Front) alliance, Chouhan said that AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal is definitely a threat to Assam's traditional and cultural identity.





"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must answer why they formed an alliance with Ajmal as late former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi was a significant opponent of such a coalition," the veteran BJP leader said.