India Has Not Banned Covid-19 Vaccine Exports, Will Keep Supplying In Phased Manner - Govt Source

Mar 25,2021

We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner, the source said.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
India has not imposed a ban on coronavirus vaccine exports and New Delhi will continue to supply vaccines in a phased manner, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"We had stated that keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased roll out, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner," the source said.

"This position remains unchanged. We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines, unlike many other countries," said the source.

