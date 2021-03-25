Yogi condoles death of sub-inspector in UP

Lucknow :

Yadav was shot dead by miscreants when a police team that had gone to Naharragaon village under Khajauli police circle in Uttar Pradesh to resolve a dispute was attacked.

He was shot in the neck on Wednesday evening. Two police constables were with him when the incident took place. The assailants had fled from the scene.

IG Satish Ganesh said that there was a crop related dispute between two brothers and the police team had gone there to resolve the matter. Senior police officers have reached the spot and further investigations are underway.