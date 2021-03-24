Sack full of Rs.1 crore cash seized by election officials in TN

Chennai :

"On Tuesday night at Pettaivaithalai police got information about a group of people in two cars arguing on the road. On seeing the police one group drove away," a police official in the district told IANS.

He said the police saw a sack on the roadside near the car and on opening it they found cash bundles.

Soon after senior police and election officials arrived at the spot.

The second group consisting of people belonging to the AIADMK party told the officials that they had just parked the vehicle and no way connected with the sack of cash, police said.

The unaccounted cash was then deposited into the state government treasury.

The police were not able to trace the car that drove away.

The election for Tamil Nadu assembly is slated for April 6.