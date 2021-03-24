PM Modi's letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba

Srinagar :

“PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction. As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue & reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing,” she said on Twitter.





Modi had on Tuesday written to Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.





''As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,'' he said in the letter.