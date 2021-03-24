Editorial: Unlearning a year of lockdown

Chennai :

On Day 1 of the lockdown, i.e. March 25, India had recorded 618 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 562 were active, and the fatalities stood at 13. The fallout? A big chunk of India’s four-crore strong migrant labour workforce found itself without a home and a source of income overnight and were compelled into undertaking days-long perilous journeys by foot while courting the risk of being run over on the highways. During the course of the year, the nation had borne witness to sequential unlocking, paving the way for essential services and government offices to function, while a large section of corporate India chose to work from home, a concept that was extended to the academic community, which placed the onus of an entire year’s education on virtual learning. Having made social distancing and masking non-negotiables in our vocabulary, citizens waited with bated breath for a vaccine, as cases surged by lakhs in spite of lockdowns in place.





Now, exactly one year on, the nation has seen a total of 1.16 crore COVID-19 cases, of which the active cases are 3.4 lakh, the recoveries have touched 1.11 crore and as many as 1.6 lakh people have succumbed to the virus. The vaccination drive which kicked off on January 16 has been beset by hurdles of a multifarious kind, with vaccine hesitancy and misinformation being just one part of the problem. Earlier this week, India began witnessing the fallout of the second wave of the pandemic, with a record 43,846 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. The last single day spike was on Nov 26 last year when 44,489 infections were recorded. The second wave has been more pronounced in states like Maharashtra, where COVID fatigue and reckless behaviour has contributed to a surge of 30,535 cases in a day.





Tamil Nadu, which is reeling from the impact of not just a brutal summer, but the impending Assembly elections on April 6 is also bearing the brunt of this upsurge with 1,385 fresh cases on Monday. To top it off, the season seems ripe for the advent of super-spreader events, considering the number of people attending rallies organised by political parties, where attendees have zero concern for masking or distancing protocols.





Such developments are certainly not an invitation to pick holes in the government’s response to the pandemic over the last one year. On one hand, the enforcement of the lockdowns had ensured that we steered clear of a catastrophe in every sense of the word. Various estimation models have shown the early days of lockdown until May 15 might have helped prevent 36-70 lakh fresh cases and saved 1.2 to 2 lakh lives, as per data from the Boston Consulting Group. It goes without saying that India cannot afford another lockdown. But the manner in which COVID norms are being flouted across the board makes it a candidate for such extreme measures.





There are a few statistics that should ideally set alarm bells ringing in the power corridors. Less than 3 per cent of our population has received a COVID shot, including 50 pc of healthcare workers. At this rate, it will take nothing short of a decade to vaccinate 70 pc of our population, as per one study. Place this alongside the situation in the US, where one quarter of the population has had at least one shot. Experts have opined that the government cannot waste any more time, vaccinating only senior citizens, and persons over 45. The vaccination drive must open up for all adults in India, failing which the prospect of yet another insufferable round of lockdown might just loom around the corner.