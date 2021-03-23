JK records 157 new Covid cases, two deaths

Jammu :

An official bulletin said that there were 52 cases in the Jammu division and 105 in the Kashmir division, while 81 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.





So far, 128,836 people have been infected in J&K out of which 125,443 have recovered, 1,983 people have succumbed, including two on Tuesday.





The number of active cases is 1,410 out of which 331 are from Jammu division and 1,079 are from the Kashmir division.