Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Hiran case accused destroyed evidence: Maha ATS

Two days after announcing it had cracked the death case of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said that the accused had destroyed certain key evidence in the matter to cover their tracks.

File photo: ANI
Mumbai:
These include destroying or disposing off mobile phones, SIM cards and CCTV footage, ATS Additional Director-General of Police Jai Jeet Singh told media persons as the ATS prepares to wind-up the two-week long investigations. 

The key arrests in the case effected on Sunday include dismissed and jailed police official Vinayak Shinde, undergoing a life term but out on parole since May 2020, and cricket bookie Naresh Gor - who were taken to the wetlands in Thane Creek near Mumbra where Hiran's body was found on March 5. 

