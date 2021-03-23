Sisters found dead in UP field

Pilibhit :

The girls, aged 17 and 19, had gone out of their home to attend to nature's call on Monday night but did not return.





When the family went out to look for them, one of them was found dead in a field in Jasauli village while the other was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning.





The marks on the neck of the girls were strikingly similar.





Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash said the girls' family lives in Kasimpur village near a brick kiln where the girls' father works as a labourer.





The SP said that the bodies have been sent for a post mortem examination and a youth has been detained in connection with the case.





IG Rajesh Kumar Pandey visited the crime spot and spoke to the people there.