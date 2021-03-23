Signs of truce: Manish Tewari named Cong star campaigner in Bengal

Kolkata :

Tewari has been one of the dissenting voices in the G-23 that wrote to interim chief Sonia Gandhi demanding sweeping reforms in the party, and even addressed a public meeting in Jammu.





In the earlier list of star campaigners released by the party, the names of Tewari, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the G-23 were conspicuously absent.





The party at that time had stated that names of star campaigners reflected as per demands by the state unit. Others in the list are Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Also enlisted was Jaiveer Shergill.





The Congress is contesting on 92 seats of the state's 294 assembly constituencies in alliance with the Left Front and the ISF.





The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 and the results will be declared on May 2.