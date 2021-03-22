CBI searches 6 Mumbai locations linked to SEBI in Saradha case

Mumbai :

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS, "The agency is searching the official and residential premises of three SEBI officials in Mumbai, who were posted in West Bengal between 2009-13."

Another CBI source said that the searches are going on at the premises of a DGM-level officer and one of of official is posted as General Manager.

He, however, refused to share their identity.

Recently, the CBI has quizzed several people connected with the Saradha chit fund scam as the state of West Bengal prepares for a eight-phased staggered Assembly election starting March 27.

The Saradha scam of West Bengal came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a case on the basis of the FIR lodged by the CBI.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases -- on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.