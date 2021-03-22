3rd terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar :

The encounter is underway in Manihal area.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, total three terrorists killed, operation is going on," police said.

On Sunday night, a gunfire erupted between terrorists and security forces afterthe area was cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the militants.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under fire that triggered the encounter.