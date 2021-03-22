Mon, Mar 22, 2021

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Published: Mar 22,202107:36 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Manihal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday morning.

Representative image
Representative image
Srinagar:
Earlier a firefight between terrorists and security forces started on Sunday night after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists.
 
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations