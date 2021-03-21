Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala from Monday

New Delhi :

As per the scheduled programme, Rahul Gandhi would be interacting with the students at the St. Teresa College, followed by a reception at the Goshree Junction in Vypeen and later at the Veli junction at Fort Kochi.





He would also be addressing corner meetings at Pattanakkad, Alappuzha, Cheppad, Haripad and Kayamkulam.





The Congress, which heads the United Democratic Front (UDF), is contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).





The UDF also has the support of Nationalist Congress Kerala, led by Mani C. Kappan, which had recently severed ties with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- a part of the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).