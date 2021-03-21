Covid 2nd wave has begun in Karnataka: Health Minister

Bangalore :

"As we are at the beginning of the second wave of coronavirus across the state, I appeal to the people to strictly follow Covid guidelines and remain safe," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.





Sudhakar's admission came as the state health bulletin on Saturday said 1,798 cases were registered on Friday, taking the state's tally to 9.68 lakh, including 12,828 active cases.





As the epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 1,186 cases, taking its Covid tally to 4,16,633, including 9,044 active cases.





"The state technical advisory committee of experts has told us (government) to control certain activities to prevent the pandemic from spreading further. I will discuss the panel's advice with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday and the additional steps to be taken to control the situation," said Sudhakar, who is a medical doctor by profession.





"The panel has also warned that people will be in trouble if they continue to violate guidelines like wearing mask, maintaining physical distancing, washing hands and avoid going out unless essential to stay away from public places," he added.





In view of the upcoming by-elections on April 17 to 1 Lok Sabha and 2 Assembly seats, the minister said an all-party meeting would be called to discuss on following the Election Commission's guidelines to be safe.





The Chief Minister also urged the people to wear mask and maintain social distancing, while the government has also issued advertisements to create awareness on complying with the guidelines.