Maha, MP, Kerala among 6 states which account for 83 pc Covid cases

New Delhi :

Of the 43,846 new Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra continued to report the highest single day tally at 27,126, followed by Punjab (2,578), Kerala (2,078), Karnataka (1,798), Gujarat (1,565) and Madhya Pradesh (1,308).





Sunday's figures are the highest since November 2020, taking the overall Covid-19 tally to 1,15,99,130 on Sunday. India's total active caseload stood at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) on Sunday.





A single-day spike of 44,489 new infections were recorded on November 26 last year. The country on Sunday registered an increase in cases for the eleventh consecutive day.





On the other hand, India's cumulative recoveries stood at 1,11,30,288 on Sunday. The national recovery rate is 95.96 per cent. A total of 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.





In terms of deaths, six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new Covid deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 92, followed by Punjab (38), Kerala (15), Chhattisgarh (11), Tamil Nadu (8) and Kerala (7). With the deaths of 197 people in the last 24 hours, the toll has reached 1,59,755 in India.





Seventeen states and Union Territories have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Assam, Goa, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Puducherry, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.